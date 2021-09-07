“Shame on you. I’m struggling too,” Oklahoma man pleading with thieves to bring back family car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is on the hunt for an alleged thief after their van and motorcycle were stolen.

“I was in shock, and I knew it was my only car,” said the van’s owner, Micah Boggs.

On Saturday, he was working at the Rooted Barber Shop when he noticed his keys were missing.

“So, I tore the whole shop up, looked outside front and back, went back in and looked some more. Came back in and the car was gone,” said Boggs.

The parking space where his burnt orange mini van was parked is now empty.

It was his family’s only working vehicle.

“I’m working two jobs, my wife’s going to nursing school, and we have a son that gets weekly allergy shots. I knew it wasn’t going to be good,” he said.

It turns out, that wasn’t the only vehicle taken.

Micah’s motorcycle had broken down the day before, so he put it in the back of the van until he could get it fixed.

“It also had a Honda motorcycle in the back of it so it ended up being two vehicles that were stolen,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“Shame on you. I’m struggling too, just like you probably are, and I’m not the person to steal from,” said Boggs.

Meanwhile, Micah’s having to hitch rides with friends or use Uber and Lyft when he can.

“There’s two of us, that’s like six rides a day I can’t do that. We’re struggling as it is,” he said.

He’s also worried for his family’s safety.

“They have my keys, they have my keys to my house. They have my garage door opener, they have my insurance that has my home address on it. They have my wife’s nursing badge, they have everything,” he said.

He’s now pleading with the alleged criminal to bring his van back.

“I need my car back. I need to work for my family, so please help us out,” he said.

Micah did file a police report.

The van is a 2004 burnt orange Honda Quest.

The motorcycle is a 2018 Honda Grom with white rim tape.

Call the Oklahoma City Police Department if you know anything.

If you’d like to help the family out, you can donate here.