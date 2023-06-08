AFTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Golf lovers, rejoice! If you have dreamed of testing your swing on a new course, you won’t have to travel very far.

Shangri-La Resort is celebrating the grand opening of The Battlefield, a spectacularly designed 18-hole, par-3 golf course.

Golfers can head to the 3,000-yard Battlefield, which features more than 100 feet of elevation change across its acreage. It also features a 165-yard warm-up area and 10,000-square-foot putting green.

The course record since the soft opening is just one-under-par.

“The Battlefield is a beautiful, captivating, and purposefully designed short course like no other,” says Director of Golf Operations Rob Yanovitch. “It’s an endlessly fun and engaging experience for golfers of every skill level that also recognizes our brave military personnel, with special commemorations to World War II veterans on every hole. Daily presentations in The Battlefield Clubhouse also honor military personnel and American veterans. The course has an energy and excitement that, along with our renovated, world-class 27-hole championship course, elevates the golf experience at Shangri-La into the ‘Must Play’ category among Midwest destination resorts. We’re living in Shangri-La’s ‘Hello, World!’ era.”

The Battlefield will host a grand opening on Friday, June 30.