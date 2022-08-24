OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson makes a difference in the lives of many students, just as three educators made a difference in Peterson’s life.

Peterson, a math teacher at Union High School in Tulsa, spoke with KFOR about her middle school math and science teacher, Mrs. West, her high school humanities teacher, Mrs. Hutchins, and her college advisor, Dr. Turner – the three individuals who helped shape her life.

Rebecka Peterson teaching class. Image KFOR

Watch the video at the top of this article for Peterson’s story, and her fond memories of her three educators.

Peterson will spend this school year out of the classroom, traveling to public schools across the state as a teacher ambassador.