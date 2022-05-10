OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gray Frederickson is an Oklahoma City native who went on to incredible success in Hollywood, winning the film industry’s biggest awards. He credits education for his success, and he now gives back to Oklahoma through teaching.

Frederickson was born in OKC in 1937. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma, and became involved in filmmaking in the 1960s. One of his earliest jobs was working as a production manager on the iconic Sergio Leone/Clint Eastwood Spaghetti Western, ‘The Good, the bad and the Ugly.’

Gray Frederickson, an Academy Award winning producer born in Oklahoma City, teaching class in his hometown.

He went on to produce some of the greatest films ever made, including ‘The Godfather,’ for which he served as an associate producer, ‘The Godfather: Part II,’ for which he won the Academy Award for co-producing, and ‘Apocalypse Now,’ which he co-produced. He also produced the beloved coming-of-age film, ‘The Outsiders,’ which was filmed in Tulsa and based on the groundbreaking young adult novel written by then-Oklahoma teen S.E. Hinton.

Frederickson continues to produce film and television projects, and is involved with teaching film in Oklahoma City. He shared his story with KFOR for this week’s addition of ‘ShapED My Life.’

