OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — When it comes to awards, the movies have The Oscars, science has the Nobel Prize and in education, it is the Milken Award.

KFOR continues the series ShapED My Life sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Education.

Watch the video above to hear from Oklahoma teacher, Brooke Lee, on what it was like to win the Milken. She also shares the story of how one teacher profoundly shaped her life.

Lee won the Milken Award in 201 while teaching in Claremore.