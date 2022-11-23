EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – Bestselling author Scarlett St. Clair remembers the teacher that encouraged her writing.

St. Clair grew up in Eufaula, Oklahoma. Growing up, school and writing was her escape. St. Clair remembers her English teacher who encouraged her by reading her books and offering feedback.

St. Clair’s English teacher saw her potential to be a great writer and helped her pursue writing.

