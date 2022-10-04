WETUMPKA, Okla. (KFOR) – A former astronaut remembers his sixth grade teacher and the gift she gave to him.

John Herrington is one of seven astronauts from the state of Oklahoma. As a child, Herrington moved around frequently. The sixth grade teacher at his new school gave him and his friends name bracelets.

Herrington held onto his name bracelet and took it all the way to space with him as he pursued his career as an astronaut.

Watch the above video for John Herrington's story about how his elementary school teacher shaped his life.

