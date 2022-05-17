OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Donna Shirley has been dreaming of other worlds since she was a little girl growing up in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Shirley says thanks to teachers like her high school English teacher or a professor at OU, she went on to be manager of Mars Exploration at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

When she was selected for the position in 1994, Shirley became the first woman to manage a NASA program.

