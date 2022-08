KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Former University of Oklahoma middle linebacker, Curtis Lofton, admits to having a rough upbringing but thanks his former tutor for encouraging him to do better in school.

Lofton was later drafted into the NFL where he played football for multiple teams, but he will never forget his tutor who made sure his homework was finished.

Watch the above video for Lofton’s recollections about the tutor who changed his life for the better.