NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Pakistani actor, Iqbal Theba is probably most known for his characters on ‘Glee’ and ‘Community’.

But what most people don’t know is Theba graduated with his degree in Construction Engineering Management from the University of Oklahoma and headed for New York to pursue acting, only to return to Norman for his Theatre degree.

He moved to Los Angeles, California upon graduating (again) and the rest is history.