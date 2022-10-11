OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – One of Oklahoma’s leading architects remembers the teachers who always believed in him.

While Rand Elliott was still studying architecture, one of his professors would come to the studio to assist students as late as midnight.

While studying, the professor took Elliott’s model and turned it upside down and commented how he preferred the model like that.

That comment frustrated Elliott at first, but as he stared at his model, he realized his professor was right.

