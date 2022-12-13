OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local artist reflects on the encouraging advice she got from her elementary school teacher.

Denise Duong is an artists based out of Oklahoma City. She is known for her large murals around the city as well as her art gallery in the Paseo Art District called “Little D Gallery”.

Duong says she’s always wanted to be an artist. One of her teachers at Apollo Elementary School inspired her with his own artistic abilities.

The encouragement she received from her teacher pushed her to continue creating art.

