OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The reigning Miss Oklahoma, Ashley Robinson, may be turning the title over to someone new this year but she is ready for new challenges even though she’s proud to wear the crown.

Robinson says one of her prime goals is to create better communities through inclusion.

She plans to do this in the classroom. While she received thousands of dollars in scholarships and put them to good use, she isn’t leaving the classroom!

Robinson is a teacher.

In the video above, she talks about her appreciation for the teachers in her life growing up and those who continue to inspire.

ShapED My Life is sponsored by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.