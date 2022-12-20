OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Head of music education at Oklahoma City University, Peter Markes, remembers the educators who helped him become the teacher he is today.

Markes grew up in Waukomis, Oklahoma. He remembers his 7th and 8th grade math teacher who taught him that being kind is more important than being right.

In Markes’ senior year of high school, he started a class called “Teacher Cadet.” His father was the teacher of the class at Enid High School and that is where Markes learned at he needed to know himself before he could teach others.

