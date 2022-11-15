EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Drummer Matt Duckworth remembers his elementary school music teacher and the impact she made on his life.

Matt Duckworth grew up in Edmond, Oklahoma. His fourth & fifth grade music teacher noticed his love for drumming and suggestion to Matt’s parents they get him a drum set.

Duckworth is now a fulltime musicians and plays drums for the band “The Flaming Lips”.

Watch the above video for Matt Duckworth’s story about how his music teacher shaped his life.

