TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – As a successful sports agent, Nicole Lynn is thankful for the teacher who provided her with food and clothes as a child.

Lynn is not only a Tulsa native, but she is the first black woman sports agent in NFL history to represent a top 3 NFL draft pick.

Lynn came from a single-parent household and the impact her teacher made in her life has stayed with her.

Her 2nd grade librarian provided her with food, clothes and her very first birthday gift at six-years-old, a doll.

