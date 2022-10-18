OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 11th president of Oklahoma City Community College remembers her encouraging teachers.

Dr. Mautra Staley Jones grew up in Ardmore, OK, where she faced many life lessons as a child. She reflects on the educators that encouraged her throughout her life.

“I believe that education is the great equalizer. I believe that education opens up the doors of opportunities,” says Dr. Jones.

Watch the above video for Dr. Mautra Staley Jones’ story about how her teachers shaped her life.

‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of Education.