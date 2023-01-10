OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local chef looks back at the teachers who supported his passion of cooking.

Private chef Gabriel Lewis has been cooking in Oklahoma City for about seven years. Lewis is known for his appearances on the cooking show “Master Chef” where he was able to learn from chef Gordon Ramsay.

Lewis remembers the teachers who supported him as a chef. He reflects on his Jr. High teachers who allowed him to express himself creatively and encouraged his passion of cooking.

Watch the above video of Gabriel Lewis’ story about how his teachers shaped his life.

‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of Education.