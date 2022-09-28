STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University President, Dr. Kayse Shrum, reflects on the professor who encouraged her on her career path.

President Shrum can remember various teachers who have encouraged her to explore her creative side or have pushed her academically.

While in college, Dr. Shrum was uncertain of what her plans were after college when one professor asked her to stay after class.

That professor encouraged Dr. Shrum to go to medical school and pursue medicine.

Dr. Shrum says she believes teachers have the ability to empower students to pursue dreams.

