SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – A production company will hold auditions in search of an Oklahoma choir for a film that will shoot in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas.

EllaFinn Productions and Cheyenne Enterprises is looking to cast the choir for the feature film 'Cricket', written by Tameson Duffy, whose filmography includes writing and producing episodes of 'Grey's Anatomy', according to a Green Pastures Studio news release.