ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Musician Kyle Dillingham reflects on the educators who shaped his life.

Dillingham was born and raised in Enid, Oklahoma. He began playing the fiddle around the age of nine.

In the fourth grade, Dillingham’s strings teacher and her husband inspired him and his music.

Dillingham’s educators not only strengthened his playing skills but also encouraged him to become a better person.

Watch the above video for Kyle Dillingham’s story about how his music teachers shaped his life.

‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of Education.