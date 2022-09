SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee Animal Shelter changed its hours.

The shelter is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until further notice.

Community members with animal related emergencies are asked to call 9-1-1, and call (405) 273-2122 to report non-emergencies.

“You can also email us detailed information concerning the welfare of animals in our city limits at animalshelter@shawneeok.org,” city officials said.