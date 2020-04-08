Shawnee authorities search for missing man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee Police Department is currently investigating a missing persons case on a 65-year-old man last seen at the beginning of February.

Douglas Junior Waterman was last seen February 6 driving away from a residence within the City of Shawnee.

No one has spoken to or seen him since.

His vehicle was located and appeared to be abandoned.

Douglas is described as a 65 year old white male. He was last seen with gray scruffy

facial hair. He is mostly balding but has a gray ponytail.

Officials say it is common for Douglas to wear a ball cap.

He is 6’1” and weighs approximately 175 lbs.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Douglas Waterman, please contact

Detective Bohuslavicky at 405-878-1656.