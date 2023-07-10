SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Storm damage in Shawnee is still rearing its ugly head Monday even months after April’s storms. For one building downtown, the damage is forcing the city to get it torn down.

City officials have called the Kress Building an immediate danger and said after past and recent storms causing more damage to it, it has the potential to collapse. Right now, they are working to get it knocked down as soon as possible.

Kress building in Shawnee. Image KFOR.

“This is not something that can sit here for very long,” said Shawnee city manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behrnter.

The Kress Building sits off Main Street between Union and Bell in downtown Shawnee. The city put barricades up in front of it in fear that it might collapse after April’s tornado and more recent winds that caused more damage on July 3.

“I just cannot emphasize how important it is for each business owner to take care of their buildings and make sure they’re up to date with their codes,” said Shawnee business owner Theresa Cody.

Cody is a 30-year business owner in town. She currently owns and even lives in her business, Uncommon Threads, which sits right next door to the Kress Building. The thought of it coming down sits deep in her mind.

“Anything can happen,” she said. “Nobody really knows when it comes to these old buildings.”

The business owner no longer works inside the Kress Building right now. Weckmueller-Behrnter said he moved out when they had the building looked at and sent a letter telling him it isn’t safe to be inside.

“There is an imminent danger of this building collapsing,” Weckmueller-Behrnter said.

Now the building that has stood since about 1920 is left in limbo with the city working quickly.

“The building will go to a hearing on Thursday this week,” Weckmueller-Behrnter said. “We are actively working towards making sure that the building is taken down as quickly as possible.”

Weckmueller-Behrnter said the city hopes to have this situation addressed by the end of this week.