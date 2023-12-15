SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) — Shawnee commissioners are now considering a new ordinance as the city searches for ways to address their growing homeless population.

The proposed “no sit, no lie” ordinance would ban sleeping outdoors, as well as sitting, lying down or placing items along any right-of-way between the roadway and the adjacent structure or property line.

Violation of the ordinance would lead to a fine.

According to the city, the ordinance is intended to promote family-friendly area, support business and tourism, keep areas accessible for those with disabilities, and maintain an inviting environment.

The ordinance would exclude those experiencing a medical emergency, attendants or participants in public events, those using provided private or public seating, and people waiting in line for goods and services.

The ordinance would affect downtown Shawnee—from the area between Kickapoo Avenue and Harrison Street, and south of Highland to 7th Street.

Map of downtown Shawnee.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the ordinance at the monthly City Commission Meeting on Monday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.