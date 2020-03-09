Shawnee dispatcher assists woman to save her husbands life

Daniel Young is alive thanks to the quick actions of 9-1-1 dispatcher Julie Daniels.

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Shawnee man is alive and breathing today thanks to the quick actions of a 911 dispatcher.

Julie Daniels has been a dispatcher for 12 years. Oct. 22, 2019, wasn’t just a normal day at the office. She was involved in saving a man’s life. Wednesday, she met that man and his wife face to face for the first time.

“It’s nice to see the outcome, it’s nice to see the both of you,” Daniels said to Dilbeck and Young.

“I’m very grateful to her, my wife, the react team, the fire department, the police, the doctors, the chaplain at the hospital. It’s very humbling that so many people played a part in saving my life,” said Daniel Young, the heart attack survivor.

At first, the three met as strangers over a frantic 911 call. Dilbeck felt helpless as her husband lied next to her, gasping for air.

“What’s going on Candice?” Daniels said over the 911 call.

“I don’t know, my husband’s nonresponsive,” Dilbeck replied.

Dilbeck didn’t have a clue about what she was going to have to do to help save his life. Daniels had a plan for her, however.

“Listen carefully and I’ll tell you how to do chest compressions OK,” Daniels told Dilbeck on the phone.

She instructed Dilbeck to get Young on his back, on the ground, with no pillow’s underneath him. Dilbeck did so, following orders as Daniels gave them to her.

“She is the only hope at this point,” Dilbeck said. “No matter if you know her or you don’t, she’s your only hope and she knows more than you do and you’re going to do what she says.”

Daniels continued to give her instructions step-by-step until help arrived, counting with her through the chest compressions.

“One, two, three, four,” Dilbeck said on the phone as she was trying to save her husband.

“Keep going,” Daniels responded.

Responders reached her front door in about seven minutes. According to Dilbeck, from the time she answered the phone to the time they arrived, Daniels voice gave her comfort.

“She was calm, cool and collected, and that’s what helped save his life,” Dilbeck said.

Young was eventually rushed to the hospital. He couldn’t breathe on his own and was in a coma for five days.

During that five days, Dilbeck said her husband was having organ failure and complications before a surgery he needed to put a defibrillator device in his heart. However, he still made it through, despite the odds.

“They were calling me Miracle Man because they only gave me a 5 percent chance of living,” Young said. “I said, ‘What? I didn’t know this.’”

The couple said their relationship has been forever changed.

“It has changed our relationship, yes, it’s brought us so close together,” Dilbeck said.

Owing their future all to the voice over the phone, Julie Daniels.

“I don’t even know how to describe it honestly,” Daniels said. “I mean it was rewarding to know that what we do actually matters.”