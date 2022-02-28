SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR)- A Shawnee liquor store makes a bold statement to Russia in an unexpected form.

“It wouldn’t matter to us if it had one grain of wheat from Russia, and we’re not going to sell it. Why? Because I’m one of those guys,” said Terry Compton.

Terry Compton and his wife, Sherry, own and operate Uncorked Wine and Spirits. The couple removed two Russian liquors from their shelves in protest of ​Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We’re not going to allow this kind of atrocity to go on without making some sort of an effort against it,” said Terry. “I’m old enough to remember the Cold War. I lived through it, and we used to have fallout drills where you got under your desk in school, and you put your hands over your head and basically kissed your rear-end goodbye.”

Follow Complete Coverage of the Ukraine and Russia Crisis

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are fleeing into neighboring countries since Russia’s invasion. The majority of those leaving Ukraine are women and children.

“We have grandchildren,” said Terry. “Just the sight of these babies and small children that are they don’t know what’s going on, but their parents are fearing for their lives on a daily basis.”

To replace the liquors, the couple placed a sign in the vacant spot. It’s a sign no one can ignore.

“These people are living it. It’s for real for them,” said Terry. “You watched the women and children on TV who’ve been separated from their husbands and fathers who are going to fight for their country.”

Restaurants and bars across ​Texas won’t pour Russian vodka anymore. Governor Greg Abbott asked all retailers on Twitter to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.

It’s the same thing this Oklahoma couple is doing to get the message out there.

“I hope we don’t lose any customers over it, but if we do, we do. Those are my beliefs, and I’ll stand by them,” said Terry.

The couple plans to replace the Russian liquors with Ukrainian alcohol.