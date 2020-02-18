Shawnee man dies in vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KFOR) – A Shawnee man died from injuries he suffered in a crash on Tuesday.

Michael McLaughlin, 28, died at the scene of the crash on State Highway 9, 3.5 miles west of Pink.

McLaughlin was driving his 2015 Subaru Forester west on State Highway 9, approaching Fishmarket Road, when at approximately 10:02 a.m. he went off the right side of the road.

He then overcorrected and his vehicle went off the left side of the road.

The vehicle struck a ditch and rolled two times.

McLaughlin was ejected 20 feet from the initial point of impact. He died from “massive injuries,” according to ODOT.

McLaughlin was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, according to the report.