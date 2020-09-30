Shawnee man recovering with 40 stitches after police say road rage turned into stabbing

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – According to Tribal Police, a suspect called a 25-year-old man a racial slur while speeding through a parking lot before pulling out a pocketknife and stabbing the man.

Donald Chase Wikel now faces assault and battery with a deadly weapon in Pottawatomie County.

“I am glad I am alive,” Will Fairley said. “My chest was open and it was just bleeding everywhere.”

Will Fairley spoke to KFOR Tuesday night as he recovered with scars across his body. Police say it all started in the parking lot of a Shawnee Walgreens.

“He came around the curve going 15 miles an hour in the parking lot,” Fairley said. “I said, ‘Slow the [expletive] down,’ and he got mad and slammed on his brakes.”

According to investigators, Fairley and Wikel exchanged several words.

“He said, like, ‘Come closer, [racial expletive]. I got something for you,'” Fairley said. “For somebody to call me that in the type of situation when you were in the wrong…”

Police say the intense argument then spilled into the parking lot of a smoke shop next door.

The fight was caught on surveillance video.

Fairley is seen trying to pull out of the parking lot with his girlfriend in the passenger seat. Wikel then pulled up behind them in his car.

“He was then right at my door,” Fairley said. “I slung open the door and the first thing on my mind was, ‘Is my car in park?’ We grabbed each other and then I hear ‘BOOM.’”

Wikel is seen on camera stabbing the 25 year old several times before taking off in his car.

“I looked at my side, and I saw I was cut up,” Fairley said.

Fairley was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Meanwhile, Wikel was quickly picked up by police at his Shawnee home.

“You’re lucky you went to jail because if you were out, I would still be looking for you to this day,” Fairley said.

Wikel at first told police the stabbing stemmed from self-defense, but detectives say there’s no evidence backing the claim.

Wikel also admitted to officers he threw a pocketknife out of his car shortly after the stabbing.

