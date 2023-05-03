SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – After a tornado tore through the community, Shawnee Public Schools was forced to move to virtual learning.

On Wednesday, April 19, several supercells formed in central Oklahoma, creating large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in some communities including Shawnee.

Several school sites, as well as many Shawnee Public Schools families, were impacted by the storms, leaving the town’s public schools closed for a week.

Officials say the tornado caused at least $20 million in damage to Shawnee Public Schools. That amount could rise since structural engineers are still assessing the middle school.

Authorities with Shawnee Middle School announced that it will move back to in-person learning on Monday, May 8.

“We have worked closely with structural engineers to assess the damage to SMS and to make any necessary repairs. The building has been thoroughly inspected and deemed safe for use,” the district said in a note to middle school families.

Organizers say there will still be meal pickup for students between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the following locations:

Shawnee Middle School (North Parking Lot)

W 7th St @ S Chapman St. (North side of 7th St.)

E Hayes St. between S. Bell St. & S. Union St. (alley way)

Hardesty Dr @ Pine Ridge Rd. (at the park, west side.)