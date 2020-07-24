Shawnee passes mandatory mask ordinance

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – As health officials continue to stress the importance of wearing masks in public, another city in Oklahoma has passed a mask ordinance.

On Friday, city leaders in Shawnee passed a mask mandate, which goes into effect on Monday.

Under the ordinance, citizens are being ordered to wear face coverings when entering and while inside any indoor public place.

Exceptions:

Persons Under 11 unless required by a school or day care,

Professional office spaces where there is no face-to-face interactions with public,

While eating and drinking in restaurants,

Where not practical or feasible to wear a face covering. (Dental services, medical)

When engaged in a sporting activity

Performing cardio, but effort should be made to socially distance

Attending any indoor religious service or ceremony as long as social distancing is practiced

In public or private school building or other facility unless required by school to wear covering

Persons with developmental, mental, and/or medical disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Before citing anyone, officers will offer a face covering or the option to leave premises.

The ordinance expires Sept. 30.

