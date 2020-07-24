Shawnee passes mandatory mask ordinance

Local

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – As health officials continue to stress the importance of wearing masks in public, another city in Oklahoma has passed a mask ordinance.

On Friday, city leaders in Shawnee passed a mask mandate, which goes into effect on Monday.

Under the ordinance, citizens are being ordered to wear face coverings when entering and while inside any indoor public place.

Exceptions:

  • Persons Under 11 unless required by a school or day care,
  • Professional office spaces where there is no face-to-face interactions with public,
  • While eating and drinking in restaurants,
  • Where not practical or feasible to wear a face covering. (Dental services, medical)
  • When engaged in a sporting activity
  • Performing cardio, but effort should be made to socially distance
  • Attending any indoor religious service or ceremony as long as social distancing is practiced
  • In public or private school building or other facility unless required by school to wear covering
  • Persons with developmental, mental, and/or medical disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Before citing anyone, officers will offer a face covering or the option to leave premises.

The ordinance expires Sept. 30.

