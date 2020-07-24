Shawnee passes mandatory mask ordinance

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – As health officials continue to stress the importance of wearing masks in public, another city in Oklahoma has passed a mask ordinance.
On Friday, city leaders in Shawnee passed a mask mandate, which goes into effect on Monday.
Under the ordinance, citizens are being ordered to wear face coverings when entering and while inside any indoor public place.
Exceptions:
- Persons Under 11 unless required by a school or day care,
- Professional office spaces where there is no face-to-face interactions with public,
- While eating and drinking in restaurants,
- Where not practical or feasible to wear a face covering. (Dental services, medical)
- When engaged in a sporting activity
- Performing cardio, but effort should be made to socially distance
- Attending any indoor religious service or ceremony as long as social distancing is practiced
- In public or private school building or other facility unless required by school to wear covering
- Persons with developmental, mental, and/or medical disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Before citing anyone, officers will offer a face covering or the option to leave premises.
The ordinance expires Sept. 30.
