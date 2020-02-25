Shawnee PD search for suspects after car burglary caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) - A bizarre vehicle burglary caught on camera has left a woman out over $1000.

Karsyn Batt says she was inside working when thieves broke into her vehicle in the parking lot.

“I’ve just been physically sick that someone would do something like that, ” said Batt.

The crime happened in a matter of minutes. On surveillance video, you can see a woman walk up to a front window with a glove.

“You can see her on the video she presses on it a few times. She even loses her balance because she’s pressing so hard and cannot get it to break, ” said Batt.

The video then shows the woman walk to one of the back windows, where she quickly shatters the glass.

“She literally dove into the window. You can see her legs kicking in the video. Her whole body goes across the vehicle, “ she said.

Batt says the thieves got away with her wallet containing about $1,250. She says some of that money was for her daughter’s softball team uniforms and some was from her grandfather who passed away last month.

“I would only use that money on something that he would be proud of and so I’ve had it. I’ve been hoarding it to use for something he would want me to use it on and I just so happened to be going to deposit it that day and I stuck it in my wallet for the first time since I got the money, the day that they decide to rob me, “ she said.

Batt believes the thieves may have targeted her after seeing her stop at the gas station before work.

“Whoever they are, they’ve done this before. They made sure that they covered their tags before they drove out," she said.

If you have any information on this incident, call Shawnee Police immediately.