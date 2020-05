SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee Police Department is hoping to identify a woman who is accused of shoplifting at a beauty store earlier this week.

On May 24, around 3:30 p.m., a woman allegedly shoplifted at Ulta Beauty, resulting in the loss of several hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, officials say.

The woman has a diamond shape tattoo on the side of her neck.

If you have any information, call Detective Bohuslavicky at (405) 878-1656.