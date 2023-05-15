SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have identified a driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run.

Around 9 p.m. on May 11, officers with the Shawnee Police Department were called to the 3000 block of N. Harrison Ave. in reference to a hit-and-run accident.

Investigators say 61-year-old Alice Calhoun was riding a motorized bicycle southbound on Harrison Ave., near MacArthur St., when she was hit from behind.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Calhoun’s family told KFOR that bystanders stopped and performed CPR on Calhoun before paramedics arrived.

“One of them told me that they had to lift off a bumper to a vehicle in order to start doing the CPR,” said Lori Hill, Calhoun’s niece. “Eventually, she was taken to OU Medical.”

Calhoun died from her injuries.

Now, officials say they have identified the driver as a 75-year-old woman.

However, police did not say if she has been arrested.

At this point, the crash is still under investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the district attorney’s office.