Shawnee police investigating after $1,000 worth of meat stolen from non-profit

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people connected to a theft at a non-profit organization.

Organizers say the Community Market is a non-profit organization that makes sure those in need have food and basic necessities.

However, thieves recently targeted the organization and stole $1,000 worth of meat.

On Thursday, officials with the City of Shawnee posted video of the alleged crime.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Shawnee Police Department.

