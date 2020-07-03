SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people connected to a theft at a non-profit organization.
Organizers say the Community Market is a non-profit organization that makes sure those in need have food and basic necessities.
However, thieves recently targeted the organization and stole $1,000 worth of meat.
On Thursday, officials with the City of Shawnee posted video of the alleged crime.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Shawnee Police Department.
LATEST STORIES:
- Court orders veterinary records of lions at Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park after abuse complaint
- Langston University cancels fall sports for 2020 semester
- Shawnee police investigating after $1,000 worth of meat stolen from non-profit
- HealthCARE Express to host live, virtual craft events for moms
- Yukon updates emergency declaration to include mask requirement in certain areas