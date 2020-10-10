Shawnee police investigating reported shooting

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee Police Department officials are investigating a reported shooting at an apartment complex.
Police were called to Chapel Ridge Apartments, 130 E. 45th St., at about 6:30 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting.
Officers found that no one was injured.
No further details were released.
The incident remains under investigation.
