Shawnee police investigating reported shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee Police Department officials are investigating a reported shooting at an apartment complex.

Police were called to Chapel Ridge Apartments, 130 E. 45th St., at about 6:30 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting.

Officers found that no one was injured.

No further details were released.

The incident remains under investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter