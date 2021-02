SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County say they are searching for someone who decided to steal from an Oklahoma church.

Officials with the Shawnee Police Department released photos of a person and a vehicle following an unusual theft.

Investigators say the suspect walked into one of the local churches and stole the offering.

If you have any information on the crime, call Shawnee police at (405) 878-1634.