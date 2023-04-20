SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee Police Department is searching for a 68-year-old man they say suffers from dementia.

Robert Lareau was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday at his home on Mojave Dr. in Shawnee.

Lareau is described as a 5’9”, about 209 lb., white male with grey hair, and hazel eyes.

He was was last seen wearing a black ball cap, green or brown t-shirt, and dark-colored sweatpants.

Lareau is believed to be traveling through Texas in a white 2020 Ford EcoSport with IL tag DQ98681.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Robert Lareau, please contact the Shawnee Police Department at 405-273-2122.