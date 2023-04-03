SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee Police said they’re searching for a driver who hit two people on bicycles, killing one of them and hurting the other, before driving off.

Ronny Baker is recovering from a banged up elbow, knee, and ankle after he was hit by a car around 9 p.m. Sunday.

“It just, it just happened so fast,” said Baker.

Baker said was riding with his friend, Jason Hanks, along Highway 3 in Shawnee when a car came out of nowhere.

“I always look back behind me to make sure the cars were coming,” said Baker. “I turned back about 30 seconds later the car has hit me right as I was turning.”

Baker said he went flying while the car hit Hanks.

“I just know it was a dark colored car time I got up to look,” said Baker. “The car hit him, they never stopped.”

Baker was left to flag down help for his severely injured friend.

“Where you sit down on the seat, his head was up underneath the bar and his foot was over the wheel, he was bad,” said Baker. “I sat here and, you know, watched blood coming from from his stomach, from his mouth.”

Jason Hanks. Image courtesy Bill Copeland.

Shawnee Police said Hanks, 48, later died at the hospital.

“I’m very lucky because I could be where he’s at now in heaven,” said Baker. “Jason was a really great guy. For his family, I want them to know that he did love them. Cared a lot about them.”

Now, investigators are looking for a four-door dark-colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2011 or 2012 model.

Officials say the car is missing the front bumper, grill, and passenger mirror.

Police stress, if you see the car do not go up to it. Instead, please contact Cpl. Manship at 405-273-2121.