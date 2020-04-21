Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KFOR Afternoon News

Shawnee police searching for missing man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jesse Speer

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee police are searching for a missing man.

Jesse Speer, 33, was last seen in the Shawnee area on March 4. The last time anyone spoke with Jesse was on March 6 by phone, according to a Shawnee Police Department news release.

Speer is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has “Sofia” with wings on both sides of the name tattooed across the front of his neck, according to the news release.

Anyone who has any information on Speer’s whereabouts is asked to contact detective Austin Bizzell at (405) 878-1634.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter