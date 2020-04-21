Shawnee police searching for missing man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee police are searching for a missing man.

Jesse Speer, 33, was last seen in the Shawnee area on March 4. The last time anyone spoke with Jesse was on March 6 by phone, according to a Shawnee Police Department news release.

Speer is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has “Sofia” with wings on both sides of the name tattooed across the front of his neck, according to the news release.

Anyone who has any information on Speer’s whereabouts is asked to contact detective Austin Bizzell at (405) 878-1634.