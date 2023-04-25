SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee Public School District (SPS) is making plans to return to the classroom after a tornado tore through the town last Wednesday.

On Wednesday, April 19, several supercells formed in central Oklahoma, creating large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in some communities including Shawnee.

Several school sites, as well as many SPS families, were impacted by the storms, leaving the town’s public schools closed for a week.

Now, SPS Superintendent Dr. April Grace says a return to learn plan has been put in place for the remainder of the school year.

SPS elementary students will return to their classrooms Thursday, April 27. Some classes may be relocated due to building damage, however all elementary students will be back in-person by Thursday.

SPS middle school students will participate in online classes for the remainder of this week as officials continue to assess the damage at the school. A decision on returning to the building will be made at a later date.

Shawnee High School will be remote learning for the remainder of the 2022-23 semester.

“We’re going to continue to work to do everything we can to make the end of the school year as normal as possible for seniors with activities, athletics, graduation, all of those aspects,” said Dr. Grace.