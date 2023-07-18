SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Wednesday marks three months since a tornado devastated parts of Shawnee, including $20-30 million in damage to school buildings.

Now, with the start of school just weeks away, district leaders are assuring parents and students they are doing everything they can.

Outside, like at the bus barn, you can still see a lot of damage – but school leaders hope that once students step inside the classroom – it will feel like nothing ever happened.

“Hopefully kids notice nothing,” Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Espolt told News 4. “That’s our goal but realistically, there’s going to be disruptions.”

Espolt and his staff are still dealing with the devastation a tornado left behind on April 19th of this year.

“We have seven different buildings across town,” Espolt said. “Every building was touched in some way.”

Elementary school students returned to class a week later and middle school students returned two weeks later.

For the high schoolers the process was longer, but Espolt says they made sure they were able to return before school was out.

“To let them have the experience and let them kind of have some closure on the school year,” Espolt said. “So, we are very proud of the work that was done to get them back in school.”

The district admits there has been a hold up to some repairs as they are just now getting $8.7 million in insurance payments.

Espolt believes that’s a partial payment of the total loss of $20-30 million.

“To be completely transparent and honest – this rebuild’s going to take months into years before we’re completely whole again,” Espolt said.

Over the summer, he says the main priority was ensuring the schools were safe and secure to welcome students in the fall.

“We have a very strong community and because of that we have a very strong school,” Espolt said. “We’re looking forward to the things that are going to happen this year.”

Shawnee’s football team and softball team will have to play in different locations in town this fall.

Shawnee Public Schools letter sent to parents. Image courtesy Shawnee Public Schools.

The letter sent to parents with more details is above.