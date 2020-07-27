Shawnee residents react to mask mandate

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A mask mandate for indoor public places in Shawnee will take effect Monday.
The city council voted unanimously to pass the mandate. Councilmembers say it’s a good middle ground of taking action while not shutting down again.
“The sooner that everyone gets on board with it the faster the pandemic will be over, everything can open back up, and we can all go back to normal life,” Angela Cason said.
There are several exceptions:
- Persons under 11 unless required by a school or day care
- Professional office spaces where there is no face-to-face interactions with public
- While eating and drinking in restaurants
- Where not practical or feasible to wear a face covering. (Dental services, medical)
- When engaged in a sporting activity
- Performing cardio, but effort should be made to socially distance
- Attending any indoor religious service or ceremony as long as social distancing is practiced
- In public or private school building or other facility unless required by school to wear covering
- Persons with developmental, mental, and/or medical disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing
As for penalties, before it’s considered an offense, officers will offer the person a mask or ask them to leave the indoor place. There will be no citation if a person takes one of those options. The first and second offenses are a $9 fine. Any offense after that will have a maximum penalty of $100.
Latest stories:
- OHP: Man dies in crash on I-240 in Oklahoma City
- Parents agonize over back-to-school decisions amid pandemic
- Two students test positive for COVID-19 after taking ACT at Oklahoma high school
- Pedestrian killed in incident with train in Tulsa County
- North Alabama man charged with murder after deadly fight