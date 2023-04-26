SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee school officials confirm they are putting a price tag on the destruction caused by April 19 deadly tornado.

School officials say, early estimates show at least $20 million in damages but the amount could rise as structural engineers are still assessing the middle school. The high school, is not schedule to re-open for the remainder of the school year.

Shawnee superintendent April Grace says, “it’s disheartening for the Seniors, who have gone through so much already.”

Elementary schools will reopen Thursday, while the Middle school and High school students will attend classes virtually.