SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A community in Pottawatomie County is picking up the pieces after a tornado tore through a busy city.

As tornado sirens began to sound in Shawnee, residents took cover and were advised to avoid the interstate.

After the tornado moved through town, community members were able to get a better look at the damage.

The area around the Shawnee Mall suffered significant damage with several businesses having roofs ripped off, and signs mangled by the winds.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Citizen Potawatomi Reunion Hall, located at 1702 Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee.

Oklahoma Baptist University also suffered a bit of damage to some of the buildings. As a result, classes have been canceled for Thursday.