SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Shawnee VA Outpatient Clinic say the clinic is closed until further notice following Wednesday’s storms.

Officials say the clinic will be closed until the full extent of the damage can be assessed and repaired.

Patient appointments will be rescheduled.

Any Shawnee-area veterans who may need assistance during this time can contact the OKC VA Disaster Hotline at (405) 456-7119.