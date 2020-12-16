Shawnee Walmart Supercenter to close for extensive cleaning

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Shawnee say if you were planning to head to the grocery store Wednesday evening, you might need to make other plans.

Officials with Walmart announced that it is temporarily closing its Shawnee Supercenter, located at 196 Shawnee Mall Dr., for cleaning.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, associates will close the store to the public so third-party cleaning crews can thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The Shawnee location will remain closed on Thursday so associates can restock shelves. The store is set to reopen on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.” Walmart statement