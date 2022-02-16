SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s a battle of the pipes and a “he said, she said” situation Tuesday between a Shawnee woman who said she’s in deep and the city itself.

Glenda Brown claims to owe thousands of dollars due to a trench and 10-foot hole in and around her backyard. However, the City of Shawnee said it isn’t their problem.

The massive trench and hole have been in Brown’s backyard for a week and her plumbing pipes are all exposed. She said she just wants it covered back up but claims she hasn’t heard from a city inspector to get that done. She also blames the city for the entire mess.

“It’s been really rough,” Brown said. “I’ve lost a lot of sleep.”

Plumbing problems for over a decade have plagued Brown’s home that she’s lived in for the past 30 years.

“Sewage back up into my bathtub,” she said. “The toilet wouldn’t work.”

The trench in Glenda Brown’s backyard.

For the last seven days she has had a “hole” different problem as well. Literally. She has a long trench in her backyard and a roughly 10-foot-deep hole leaving a crater just behind it.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “I know I’m going to be out money that I can’t afford.”

She had a plumbing company dig the trench to find the issue causing her problems, since others couldn’t. When they reached the hole, Glenda claims the plumbers found concrete bags stuffed inside along with an illegal tap into her sewer line.

“That’s what crushed my line,” she said.

She’s blaming the city. She said the line extends beyond her property.

“They dug it up and the employees apparently didn’t do their job,” Brown said.

The 10-foot hole.

However, Shawnee’s city manager told KFOR a different story. She said they would not have worked on that line and that it’s still considered a private sewer connection under the city’s municipal code, citing section 26-272. The transcript sent to KFOR can be read in full below.

a. “Sewer connection within 30 days. The owners of all lots lying alongside or abutting upon any alley or street upon which a lateral of the city system of sanitary sewers is now, or hereafter will be laid, shall connect all water closets, urinals, sinks, or other places where refuse, slops, wastewater, or domestic waste of any kind is accumulated or deposited, within 30 days after the completion of such lateral.”

KFOR was told that same section talks about the requirements for separate connections for each building and direct connections to laterals. This, according to the city, makes it Brown’s responsibility.

“I’m out $10,000 now because of this,” she said.

Now she’s just hoping she can get the plumbing pipes covered back up before colder weather rolls into the Sooner State.

“My pipes are going to burst,” Brown said. “They’re going to freeze and bust again.”

Hours after KFOR got involved, we were told by the city manager that the worksite had been inspected and approved by the city inspector, allowing it to be all covered back up. However, we were told by Brown soon after that she nor her family had seen anyone come by her home.