“She always said, ‘I ain’t no angel,’ but she sure was my angel,” Son of Clinton murder victim speaks about brother allegedly killing their mom

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) — A California man who was serving time in prison for a manslaughter conviction in Oklahoma is now accused of killing his mother who traveled to Oklahoma for his prison release.

Another son of the victim is now speaking out about her tragic death.

“She just wanted to spread the love of Jesus, no matter what. That’s what my mom was about and she was a brave woman. She was a strong woman,” Brent Rigsby told News 4.

Brent Rigsby spoke to KFOR over Skype from his home in California on Sunday, one day after OSBI released details about the murder of his mom, 66-year-old Judy Mullin.

“I didn’t believe that she was dead and I thought well, it must be natural causes,” he said.

However, according to OSBI, Brent’s brother, 37-year-old Dennis Rigsby is accused of killing their mom.

“She didn’t deserve that at all. She didn’t deserve to go out like that,” Brent said.

Dennis spent the last 17 years behind bars serving time for a manslaughter conviction.

According to a news release from OSBI, Clinton emergency personnel were called to a convenience store at 4:27 a.m. Saturday regarding a man inside the store who appeared to be distressed.

Paramedics arrived at the store and encountered Rigsby.

“Eventually police arrived and with paramedics tried to determine why Rigsby was distressed,” the news release states.

Police investigated and found Mullin’s body inside the camper that both she and Rigsby were traveling in.

They said “there was obvious trauma to her body.”

“She did everything for him and sacrificed so much for him,” Brent said. “I was worried about her going out there to get him. I kept in contact with her. She left from my house here. I stayed in contact with her the whole way out there and she was like well once I get there, I’m okay. Dennis is going to protect me after that.”

Brent told KFOR his brother had a troubled past, filled with violence, dating back to his childhood.

“He’s hurt other people in the past, but he said that he was a changed person,” he said. “Nobody wanted him back. I was willing to accept him back as my brother partially because I knew she wanted it.”

Brent told News 4 his mom was a God-loving, selfless woman and that’s how he hopes she will be remembered.

“She always said, I ain’t no angel but she sure was my angel, and a lot of us, she was our angel,” he said.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet released the cause of death.

Click here to support the family’s GoFundMe.