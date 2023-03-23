OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been four years since a young mother was shot and killed, and police are still searching for answers.

Officials say 24-year-old Brea Robinson was shot while sitting in the parking lot of the Red Bud Landing Apartments in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2018.

Robinson was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries in January of 2019.

Almost five years after her murder, her family is still searching for closure.

“She deserved justice. Her son deserves justice,” said Lakeesha Robinson, Brea’s mother.

Investigators say Brea got a message from a friend, so she went to speak with him in her mother’s car.

“A little bit later, two males in hoodies walked down towards the car. One goes toward the back of the car, one’s walking by the front. The one by the front pulls a pistol out, starts shooting at the car,” said Lt. James Watson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Robinson’s mother says she awoke to the sound of gunshots and found her daughter bleeding on the sidewalk.

“She was trying to talk to me and tell me she couldn’t breathe,” said Lakeesha Robinson.

As the years have gone by after Brea’s death, her family is still seeking answers and police are looking for a killer.

“Somebody knows. I just pray that they find it on their heart to just tell. You know, say something,” she said. “They took it all away from them for no reason. No reason at all, and it’s not fair.”

Oklahoma City police are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.